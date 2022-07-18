Janice Isabel Rowland Lord Janice Isabel Rowland Lord of Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Winchester, VA, died July 12, 2022. Born and raised in Charles Town, WV, she attended Charles Town High and was voted Miss Panther in her senior year by her classmates.
Mrs. Lord married Alan Carter Lord of Martinsburg, WV, on December 14, 1954.
She was a homemaker and mother of four daughters: Allison Harris (Jim) of Myrtle Beach, Donna Lord of Winchester, Karen Gregory (William) of Olney, MD, and Nancy Davis (Jeff) of Winter Park, FL. Janice was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. She is survived by all, save Alan Carter, who died in April 2004.
She was a secretary for the medical office of 110 Lee Street and then for Costello, Dickenson and Johnson Law Firm.
She and Alan retired to St. Petersburg, FL, in 1994 and in 2009 she moved to Myrtle Beach to be closer to family. She died peacefully under the loving care of Hospice.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 19 at 3:00pm at the Myrtle Beach Funeral Home and Crematory, 4505 US Hwy 17 Bypass, S. Myrtle Beach SC 29577.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.