Janice Lou Wise, 71, of Winchester, VA passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center from complications due to COVID-19.
Janice was born in 1949 in Winchester, VA, daughter of the late Eldon Haines and Glenna Jean Linton. She attended Martinsburg High School and worked at BB&T and United Bank. Janice was a member of Calvary Church of the Brethren.
Surviving is her loving husband, Ronald Wise; brothers, Jerry Haines (Robin) and Scott Haines (Grace) both of WV; sons, Bobby, Eddie, and Craig Dugan; sisters, Loretta Jean Walker (Kevin) and Liz Linton; five granddaughters and four grandsons; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her devoted fur-baby, Cheyanne.
Janice was preceded in death by a brother, Eldon "Pete" Haines.
A visitation will be from 1 pm to 2 pm on Monday at Calvary Church of the Brethren. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 pm with Pastor Jonathan Martino officiating. Entombment will be private in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Janice's memory to Calvary Church of the Brethren, 578 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, VA 22602.
