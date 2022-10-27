Janice Lynn (Jones) Tangeman
Janice Lynn (Jones) Tangeman, 77, of Maurertown, VA, passed away October 12, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. Janice’s parents were Morris & Donis Jones, and she grew up in the towns of Meadville and Greenville, PA.
Janice received her nursing degree from Meadville City Hospital, Meadville, PA, in 1966. Jan took great pride in the nursing profession and thoroughly enjoyed the camaraderie shared with esteemed colleagues, especially those she served with at Winchester Medical Center where she worked for more than 20 years, primarily in the Emergency Department and later the Radiology Department. She had a great many personal interests, but among her favorites was music, she possessed an excellent singing voice and was a great dancer, evidenced by being voted best dancer of her high school’s senior class. Janice had a sharp mind, an even sharper wit, and a wonderful sense of humor. She was an avid reader, a history buff, and loved going for drives in Shenandoah National Park with Tom, her loving husband of 33 years. She was a devoted wife, sister, mother, and especially relished her role as grandmother to Isabella and Cruz, who affectionately called her “GramJam”.
Jan is survived by her husband Thomas Tangeman; her children, Donna Gray Mejia & Dillon Gray; brother Harry R Jones (Virginia); sister Kathy Burnheimer; mother-in-law Ethel Lee Tangeman; sister-&-brother-in-law Pamela & David Witt, & 2 grandchildren, 3 nieces & 5 nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and father-in-law Karl Tangeman, infant sister Coletta, sister Karen (Hargett) Cooley, brother Robert Jones and nephew Jeffrey Burnheimer.
Visitation for Janice will begin at noon on Friday, October 28, 2022, followed by a service at 1pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst Ave., Winchester, VA. Pastor Susan Catlett officiating.
