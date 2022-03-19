Janice M. Bradley
Janice Marie Bradley, 85, of Berryville, Virginia, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Bradley was born February 8, 1937, in Washington, D.C., daughter of the late Ashley Arden Aderholdt and Marjorie Lorraine Haga Aderholdt.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to so many and will be deeply missed. She was a member of the Northside Lanes Senior Bowling League from 1985 until 2011.
Her husband Bennie Joe Bradley preceded her in death on January 31, 1993.
Surviving are two daughters, Sheryl Bradley of Spring Mills, WV, and Darlene Bradley of Inwood, WV; son, David Bradley of Winchester, VA; seven grandchildren, Ben, Lauren, Steven, Melissa, Kristine, Jason and Kristin; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters and their families, Carolyn Panholzer of Dunkirk, MD, and Elaine Heiston of Taylor Mills, KY.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visitwww.endersandshirley.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.