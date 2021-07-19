Janice Marie Fakhouri (Wilkson)
Janice Fakhouri, 74, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on the 16th of July, 2021 in Winchester.
Mrs. Fakhouri was born on the 12th of November, 1946 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, daughter of the late Alfred and Frances Wilkson. She was employed at the Corps of Engineers and later retired at the Job Corps. She was also a member of Sacred Heart Church. Janice loved to cook and was fantastic at her passion. She was well-loved and a wonderful friend to all. She had a beautiful smile to share with those she loved, and her greatest love was her family. She was an incredible mother and grandmother, as her daughter and grandchildren were her universe.
Mrs. Fakhouri married Jamal Fakhouri on the 5th of March, 1966 in Oklahoma.
Surviving with her husband are her two sisters; her daughter, Victoria Heath and husband David Heath Sr. of Winchester, Virginia; and grandchildren Alexia Heath and Davis Heath Jr. of Winchester, Virginia.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, the 20th of July from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Omps Funeral Home South Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, the 21st of July at 11:00 am at Omps Funeral Home South Chapel, ministered by Father Lundberg. A livestream of the service will be provided at ompsfuneralhome.com.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
