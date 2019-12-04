Janice Shifflett Robinson, passed away November 26, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Gladys (Morris) and Vernard Shifflett and brothers; Troy, Roy, Rogers.
She leaves behind two sons; JT and Mark Walker and grandchildren; Cody, Colton, and Kaylie; one brother, Donnie Shifflett and one sister, Nancy Shifflett Arnold.
A Celebration of Life will be December 10, 2019, 6 p.m. At Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, Dale City, VA.
