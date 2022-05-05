Janice W. Mercer Janice Wiley Mercer, 72, of Bluemont, Virginia, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Mercer was born June 27, 1949 in Jefferson County, West Virginia, daughter of the late Thomas Leon Wiley and Nannie Mae Wood Wiley.
She was a CNA and assistant activities director at Rose Hill Nursing Home for over 30 years, where she and Jimmy also provided ministry to the residence.
She was a member of Word of Life Ministries, Stephenson, Virginia.
She married James Ray “Jimmy” Mercer on August 14, 1965 in Hagerstown, Maryland. Mr. Mercer preceded her in death on September 13, 2020.
Surviving are three daughters, Teresa Baker (Scott) of Boyce, VA, Shirley Riley (George) of Stephens City, VA, and Samantha Mercer (Kevin Gunter) of Bluemont, VA; a son, Michael Lenharr (Bonnie) of Bluemont, VA; seven grandchildren, Steven Baker, Michael “Chip” Lenharr, Jeremy Baker, Angel Barnes, Daisy Heavner, Abigail Heavner, and Colton Heavner; nine great-grandchildren; four sisters, Sandy Everhart (Powell) of Berryville, VA, Mary Broy (Warren) of Berryville, VA, Carol Lee of Charles Town, WV; and Tammy McDonald (David) of Berryville, VA; and a brother, Kenny Chamblin of Foley, Alabama.
Three brothers, a sister, and a sister-in-law all preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Pastor Adam Cubbage officiating. Burial will follow in Providence Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Bluemont, VA.
Pallbearers will be David McDonald, Sidney McDonald, Chad Wiley, Kevin Wiley, Joe Bailey, and Steve Hudson.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 – 9:00 P. M. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Providence Chapel UMC, c/o Susan Jennings, 136 Poston Ln, Bluemont, VA 20135, Jimmy Swaggart Ministries, PO Box 262550, Baton Rouge, LA 262550, Word of Life Ministries, 2560 Martinsburg Pike, Suite 1710, Stephens City, VA 22655, or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
