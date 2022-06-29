Janie B. Hough Janie B. Hough, 93, of Berryville, died Monday, June 27, 2022.
Mrs. Hough was born May 29, 1929, in Charles Town, WV, the daughter of Elizabeth “Lizzy” Sowers Howell and Oliver Howell. She was a member of Berryville Baptist Church.
She married Gilbert M. Hough Sr. on April 16, 1949, in Frederick, MD. Mr. Hough preceded her in death.
She is survived by two grandsons, Jason Hough and Jamey Hough; and daughter-in-law, Diann Tomblin. She was preceded in death by a son, Gilbert M. Hough Jr; one brother; and five sisters.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 11:00 am at Berryville Baptist Church with Rev. Dan Stanley officiating. Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
