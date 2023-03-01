Janie Rae Drinkwater
Janie Rae Drinkwater, 66, of Stephens City, VA, died Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was born in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of William Green and Betty Cozad. She retired from AmeriGas and Quarles Petroleum as a propane dispatcher.
Janie married Joan Drinkwater April 4, 2015, in Winchester, VA.
Janie is survived by her wife Joan; a son, Joe Caltrider of Woodstock, VA; three grandchildren, Saidy Caltrider, Alex Caltrider (Samantha), and Thomas Braithwaite (Tamara), and great-grandchildren, Andrew Wilson & Oakley Caltrider; a brother, Bill Green (Cathy) of Waverly, WV, and a sister, Tammy Mills (Chuck) of Ravenswood, WV. She is also survived by a niece, great-nieces, and several stepgrandchildren.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 3, 2023 from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home (Winchester, VA location). A funeral will follow at Jones Funeral Home at 1:00 pm with Pastor Andy Brock officiating.
Burial will follow at Ridings Chapel Cemetery, 1635 Salem Church RD, Stephens City, VA, 22655. A celebration gathering will be held at Ridings Chapel Fellowship Hall after the graveside committal.
Memorial contributions may be made to Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603 or Stephens City Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 5346 Mulberry Street, Stephens City, VA, 22655
