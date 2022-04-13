Janie Turner
Janie Turner, 86, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at her home.
Janie was born in 1935 in Stokes, North Carolina, the daughter of the Late John “Jack” and Magnolia “Maggie” Bullock. She attended Stokes High School in North Carolina and later became a machine operator at Berryville Graphics (previously Double Day) where she retired after more than 30 years of service. She was a member of Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church. Janie loved her flowers and gardening in her yard, having ice cream at any time of day, and animals – especially her dog, Micah.
Along with her parents, Janie was preceded in death by her sisters, Sarah Harrison, Magadline Harris, Christine Cowen, Elizabeth Meeks, Emma Bullock, Vada Bullock, Della Copeland, and Irene Taylor; and her brothers, Jimmy Bullock, James E. Bullock, Layman Bullock, Jack Bullock, Sammy Bullock, George Bullock, David Bullock, James H. Bullock, Bernie Bullock, and John Henry Bullock.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth Turner of Stephens City; her granddaughter, Alexandra Turner of Winchester, Virginia; and her sisters, Mavis Moore and Sadie Leary.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 6:00-8:00pm at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A service will follow on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 11:00am at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Pastor Robert Quinn officiating. Ms. Turner will be buried at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at https://brhospice.org/donate/ or Briggs Animal Adoption Center at https://www.baacs.org
