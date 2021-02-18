Janine Marie Tollis, 61, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 12, 2021 in Winchester, Virginia, with her sons by her side.
Mrs. Tollis was born in 1959 in Johnstown, PA, daughter of Elizabeth Rozich Kinnel of Johnstown, PA, and the late John Rozich. She was a graduate of Greater Johnstown High School in PA, Class of 1977. Mrs. Tollis loved all sports and in high school played on the girls' varsity basketball and volleyball teams. After graduation, she played on several women's volleyball and softball leagues, including the Blue Angels and the award-winning Polish Falcons. Because of her love of sports, she coached many children's basketball and softball teams.
Mrs. Tollis loved the beach and vacationed there several times a year. She especially loved fishing, and every day being able to experience the sunrise over the ocean. As a devoted wife and mother, she and her husband enjoyed traveling with their boys to many places in and outside the country. They loved the experience of camping, fishing, and cruises. She also loved to spend time at the casino playing slots with her mother. Mrs. Tollis was a kind soul and made it her mission to help others. She was a School Nurse at Sacred Heart Academy in Winchester. The children gave her great joy and purpose, she truly missed them when she had to leave due to her health. Mrs. Tollis was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
Her husband, Joseph Michael Tollis, whom she married on October 3, 1981, in Johnstown, PA, preceded her in death in 2012.
Surviving with her mother are her sons, Michael Tollis of Winchester, VA and Eric Tollis (Elizabeth) of Norfolk, VA; sisters, Denise Bogler (Tom) of Murrells Inlet, SC and Joni Hochstein (Joe) of Johnstown, PA; brothers-in-law, Dave Tollis and Bill Tollis (Barb); sisters-in-law, Kathryn Orlosky, and Mary Hughes; and many loving nieces and nephews. Along with her father and her husband, Mrs. Tollis was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Nina and David Tollis.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 PM at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Reverend Stephen Holmes officiating. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Winchester, VA. It was Janine's wish that none of her family or community get sick on account of her funeral so she was adamant that masks be worn throughout all of the visitation, mass, and gravesite.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Heart Academy.
The funeral mass will be live-streamed, the link can be found along with the obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.