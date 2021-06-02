Jason Edward “Jase” Dorrance
Jason Edward “Jase” Dorrance, 41, of Frederick County, VA, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 29, 2021 in Star Tannery, VA.
Jase was born March 25, 1980 in Cazenovia, NY, the son of Donald and Gaynell Dorrance. He married his best friend, Eleese E. Dorrance May 14, 2016. He was an avid bow hunter of deer and turkey and was quite the groundhog slayer. He also enjoyed fishing, riding side by sides, and teaching his boys everything he knew. He was a team leader at Virginia Eagle Distributing, where he had worked for 20 years. When Jase wasn’t at Virginia Eagle, you could find him at Woodbine Farms farming with his boys. He was the greatest father to his three boys and loved them beyond words. His family reached farther than blood and he never met a stranger. He had a giver’s heart and was the glue that kept his surrounding community together. There was always a smile on his face, a beer in his hand, and he was constantly making others laugh.
Jason is survived by his wife, Eleese E. Dorrance; his children, Grayson, Blake, and Luke; his parents, Donald and Gaynell Dorrance; his siblings, Justin Dorrance (Amy), Jon Dorrance (Holly), Jennifer Prusik (Mike) and Heidi Smith (Eli); his niece and nephew, Kylie and Tyler; and his beloved dogs, Kota and Bear.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday June 3, 2021 at West Oaks Farm Market from 6 to 9 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family’s GoFundMe account at https://gofund.me/7d66955d.
Online condolences can be made at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.