Jason Hunton Fletcher, 39, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Jason was born in 1980 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of Carlton Wilson Fletcher, Sr. and Linda W. Fletcher of Stephens City, Virginia. He was a graduate of Sherando High School, Class of 1998. Jason was employed as a Trailer Shop Manager for Interstate Truck Service, Inc. in Winchester, Virginia. He was a member of the Time N Money Car Club, an avid Ravens football fan and enjoyed collecting guns. Jason was of the Methodist faith.
Surviving with his parents is a daughter, Alexis Hack of Annapolis, Maryland; sister, Jennifer Reynolds, of Winchester, Virginia; brothers, Joe Holtsclaw (Pam) of Winchester, Virginia and Wilson Fletcher, Jr. of Stephens City, Virginia; and grandmother, Marie Fletcher of Winchester, Virginia.
Jason was preceded in death by grandparents, Elmer and Ruby White and grandfather, Carlton Fletcher.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Reverend Kevin Hay officiating. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum, Winchester, Virginia.
Serving as pallbearers will be Timmy White, Shawn Dodson, Timmy Plummer, Antonie Nealy, David Haines, Cliff Poling, Rob Swanson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Employees of Interstate Truck Service.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.