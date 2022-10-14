Jason Michael Post “Jay” “Jay Bird” Jason Michael Post, 56, of Stephenson, VA, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Jay was born in 1966 in Lafayette, IN, the son of George and Bernice Post. He was a graduate of Rensselaer Central High School, Class of 1985, and received his Bachelor’s Degree in mathematical engineering from St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, IN. Jay served our country in the United States Navy as a CH-46 pilot, rising to the rank of Lieutenant. While deployed with the Navy on multiple cruises, he had the opportunity to visit 72 countries. Jay was stationed at different times in San Diego, CA, Pensacola, FL, Guam, and Whidbey, WA. He went on to receive the National Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (2), Southwest Asia Service Medal (2), Coast Guard Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy “E” Ribbon, Navy and Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon, Navy Commendation Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Pistol Sharpshooter, Navy Unit Commendation, Meritorious Unit Commendation, and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. After the military he worked and retired from the Fairfax County Police Department as Chief Pilot.
Jay was a devoted father, former member of Shenandoah Valley Golf Club and current member at Winchester Country Club. He was an avid outdoorsman, car enthusiast, mathematician, and competitive swimmer. Jay enjoyed snow skiing with his children and family.
He is survived by his sons, Aiden Julian Post and Wyatt Xavier Post of Winchester, VA; sister, Suzy Lax (Timothy) of Columbus, IN; brother, Brian Post (Michelle) of Tampa, FL; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A time of gathering will take place on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 12-2pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A memorial service will take place during that time at 12:30pm at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Ike Hendershot. Everyone is invited for a time of food and fellowship following the service at a place to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity Jay co-founded. The Five Star Merit Corporation awards an annual scholarship to a St. Augustine School (Jay’s elementary school) fifth grader who excels in Academics, Leadership, Christianity, Sportsmanship and Loyalty. Upon graduating high school and enrolling in a vocational or undergraduate program the student receives a monetary award from the scholarship fund. Checks may be made out and sent to:
Five Star Merit Corporation
C/O Brian Egan
128 S College Ave
Rensselaer, IN 47978
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.