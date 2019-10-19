Jason Ray Hott
Jason Ray Hott, 42, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Thursday October 17, 2019 at his home.
Born on May 27, 1977 in Cumberland, MD, he was the son of Allen R. Hott of Springfield, WV and Elaine (Smith) Negley of Winchester, VA.
Jason worked as an excavator for Negley Construction. He was a member of the Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church, Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his parents are two sons, Jarrett Hott and Mason Hott, both of Augusta, WV, a brother, Chad Hott of Springfield, WV, his fiancée, Carolyn Williams of Winchester, step-father, Paul Negley of Winchester, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday October 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, WV with Pastor Jeff Dillon and Pastor Johnny Spencer officiating. Interment will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Points, WV.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until time of service.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
