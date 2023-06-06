Jason William McBride
Jason William McBride, 40, of Winchester, VA passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Born on September 25, 1982 in Winchester, VA, he was the son of Donnie McBride Sr. and Crystal (Shockey) Marple.
He is survived by his children, Tylor McBride, Ariel Helmick and Logan McBride, all of Winchester, VA, a stepson Marshall Carlisle, brother, Donnie McBride Jr. and a sister, Summer Marple, both of Winchester, VA, nephews and nieces, Braden and Brandon McBride and Allanna and Jace Marple and his companion, Julia Webb.
Jason enjoyed music, concerts, drawing, woodworking, model cars, and having a good time with his friends and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Chestnut Grove Church, Winchester VA with Pastor Todd Gess officiating. Interment will be in Chestnut Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Kids Club of Northern Shenandoah Valley
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
