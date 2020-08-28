Jay Hillerson
Friend, husband, partner, father, grandfather, Jay Hillerson passed away in his home on August 25 after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
Jay was born in Philadelphia in 1950. He grew up in the suburbs and graduated from the local schools. He attended American University from 1968-72 when he moved to Clarke County where he happily spent the rest of his life.
For 49 years Jay shared a great life with his wife Maxine, until she passed away. He was thrilled to have their son Zach, daughter-in-law Coleen and his grandchildren Adam and Carmen live close by and was lucky to have their love and support during these tough times. Several years ago, he met Christy. She was his partner and caretaker and the love of his life. He adored her.
Jay loved living in Clarke County. It afforded him the opportunity to have an impact locally and not be a bystander. As chairman of the park and rec board he led the fundraising and construction of the recreation center. He helped build the first soccer goals in the county and was part of a very small group of local parents that began soccer as a JV and Varsity program in the schools. He coached little league baseball and basketball and officiated hundreds of soccer matches for kids of all ages.
Jay spent a number of years as chairman of the Clarke County Industrial Authority. During this time the 70 million dollar bond for the hospital emergency room road entrance was issued. There were several other projects funded by the IDA while he served.
Jay operated 4 small businesses, but his main interest was Clarke County Roofing. He was there for 39 years. Twenty-four years of that time was spent working out of Aylor’s Mill, a space he salvaged and renovated. He also remodeled the old funeral home in Berryville, the hardware store and warehouse behind it, Lord Fairfax’s land office in White Post and several other buildings in the county. This work was a labor of love.
Jay was a member of Beth-El congregation in Winchester for over 40 years. He served on the executive board and as its president for one year.
Jay truly had a passion for fishing most every type which he followed all over the world. When his dad passed away at 60 his last words to Jay were, “Don’t wait to grab the gusto life has to offer because you never know what’s coming down the road”. Jay wasn’t waiting.
A memorial will be held at a future date, as conditions allow, to ensure that all family and friends will be able to attend.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.