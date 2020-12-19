Jay Robert Millette, 68, of Cross Junction passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Jay was born on September 25, 1952, in Alexandria, Virginia, the son of LeRoy F. Millette, Sr and Mary L. Millette. At an early age Jay found a passion for food and over the years he became a fine dining chef. Jay retired in 2015 and never lost his love of cooking and became an avid marksman.
Jay married, the love of his life, Deborah Largent on June 23, 1996 at EdgeHill in Winchester, Virginia by his brother, the Honorable Lee Millette.
Surviving with his wife is a son; Aaron, (Marsha) of College Station, Texas; Grandchildren, Darien, Melody, Jordan and Malisa all of College Station, Texas; two great grandchildren; brothers, the Honorable LeRoy F. Millette, Jr. (RET), (Beth) of Richmond, Virginia and Scott Millette of Tucson, Arizona; three nieces and one nephew and his beloved St. Bernard, Matilda. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Jay's Life will be held in the Spring of 2021. All services will be private and are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jay's memory to Edgehill Recovery Center, 315 East Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
