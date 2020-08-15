Jayne Eddy Fields, 76, of Marietta, GA, formerly of Winchester, VA, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, in Marietta, GA.
Mrs. Fields was born in 1943 in Winchester, VA, daughter of the late Madeline A. and Warren S. Eddy. She was a graduate of John Handley High School, Class of 1962. Mrs. Fields earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Health and Physical Education from Longwood College (Longwood University) in 1966. She was a member of Phi Mu Sorority. In 1973 she earned a Master's Degree in Education from the University of Virginia. Mrs. Fields was a Health and Physical Education teacher in the Hampton City School System.
Mrs. Fields moved to Atlanta in the early '70s, where she gained employment as a social worker with the Cobb County Government and was a board member of Cobb Senior Services. She was an active member of the Marietta-Cobb Altrusa Club and a member of the Woodstock Christian Church, where she participated in WINGS (Women's Ministry). Mrs. Fields loved her family, friends and her church. She was a sports enthusiast, enjoyed traveling and loved all animals.
She married Dr. Edward Fields on October 1, 1977 in Atlanta, GA.
Surviving with her husband of 43 years is her sister, Susan Eddy Soza of McLean, VA; two nieces, Stephanie S. Marsh (Tom) and her two sons of Falls Church, VA and Elizabeth S. "Liz" Stewart (Mark) and her two daughters of Atlanta, GA.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Warren S. Eddy, Jr. and brother-in-law, William Soza.
A visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 12 p.m. with Pastor Lane Dezan officiating. A reception will follow the service at Omps Reception Center, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jayne's memory to United Cerebral Palsy, 1660 L St. NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20036, Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611, Woodstock Christian Church, 7700 GA-92, Woodstock, GA 30189, or to a charity of donor's choice.
