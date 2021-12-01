JC Eastridge, 85, of Winchester, Virginia, died Sunday, November 28, 2021 in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester, Virginia.
Mr. Eastridge was born September 15, 1936 in Shouns, Tennessee, son of the late Otis Ray Eastridge and Grace Marie Lewis Eastridge.
He worked from 1955–1995 as a cable splicer for the telephone company.
He served in the Army National Guard and was a member of Heritage Baptist Church.
He married Beverly Cole Eastridge on June 29, 1957 in Triangle, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are three daughters, Sheree Everhart (Preston) of Charles Town, WV, Lisa Kilmer (Keith) of Winchester, VA, and Shelia Eastridge of Winchester, VA; a brother, Glenn Eastridge of Fredericksburg, VA; seven grandchildren, Heather Cullinane, Holly Heffner, Jessica Lloyd, Jennifer Fletcher, Timothy Eastridge, Tiffany Eastridge, and Nicholas Kilmer; and eleven great-grandchildren.
His brother, Lynn Eastridge, preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held 10:00 A. M. Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Heritage Baptist Church, Winchester, VA with Rev. Chad E. Wilham officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester.
The family will receive friends from 6:00–8:00 P. M. Wednesday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
