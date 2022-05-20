Jean Adele Anderson Lewis Jean Adele Anderson Lewis went home to be with the LORD from metastatic breast and bone cancer on Saturday May 14,2022, in Hospice House Smithfield, NC, where she lived for the last 4 days of her life. She was the daughter of the late Wilmer Albert Anderson and Rilla Frances Wilson Anderson. Jean was born in Winchester on August 29,1942, and raised on a farm and apple orchard at White Hall by her aunt and uncle Walter and Garnetta Anderson. She graduated from James Wood High School in 1961 and graduated from the West Virginia Beauty College. Jean was a beautician for 55 years.
Jean had recently moved to Clayton, NC, to live with her double first cousin Carolyn Anderson Clarke and her husband John, so they could care for her. Jean had been a care giver for Clarence Kidwell and was formerly married to Gary Lewis. She is survived by her double first cousin (father’s brothers and mother’s sisters) Carolyn who was a day older than Jean and cousins John, Tom and Bobby Wilson and Linda Whitacre as well as several distant cousins. Jean had attended Methodist churches and most recently Burnt Factory United Methodist Church.
Jean donated the contents of her home to Hospice in Winchester and to the World Council of Churches to be used for the resettlement of Afghan refugees.
The family will receive friends on Monday, May 23 at 10:00am at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A service will follow at 11:00am with the Rev. Steve Melester officiating. She will be buried in a family plot in Mt Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Johnston Health Foundation PO Box 1376 Smithfield NC 22577. Memo line: Hospice Fund Memory Jean Lewis or www.Johnstonhealth.org/
donate-select Hospice Fund.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
