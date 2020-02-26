Jean E. Strother

Jean Elizabeth Strother, 79, of Martinsburg, WV, formerly of Winchester, VA died on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at her home.
Jean was born on March 7, 1940 in Charleston, WV, a daughter of the late Gustava E. Funk. She was a graduate of Wardensville High School, worked for J. Schomen Sewing Company for 20+ years and Big Mans Restaurant for 8+ years both in Winchester, VA. She enjoyed sewing, the show: Days of Our Lives, yard sales and being with her family.
Jean married Larry G. Strother on January 4, 1966 in Winchester, VA. Larry died on March 8, 2014.
Surviving is a son: Michael D. Strother of Martinsburg, WV; five grandchildren: Michelle, Matthew, Chelsie, Katelyn & Whitney and two great-grandsons: Jakub & Jacen.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. Inurnment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.
To view Jean’s tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
