Jean Elizabeth (Carper) Pitcock
Jean Elizabeth (Carper) Pitcock, 91, of Frederick County, VA passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Pitcock was born in 1929 in Frederick County, VA, daughter of the late Julia and Roy Carper, Sr. She attended John Handley High School and retired from Leggetts/Belk after 25+ years of service. Mrs. Pitcock was a member of the Winchester Moose for over 25 years. She enjoyed taking care of her home, and for the past few years enjoyed watching cooking shows. Mrs. Pitcock was a lifelong member of Calvary Church of the Brethren.
Her husband, Wallace D. Pitcock, whom she married on January 11, 1950 in Hagerstown, MD, preceded her in death in 1989.
Surviving is a son, Todd D. Pitcock (Robin); grandchildren, Coby D. Pitcock, Tonya E. Pitcock, Shane A. Duvall, and Justin A. Duvall; great-grandchildren, Azaria Duvall, John Danko, Jr., Isabella Danko, and Thiana Nunez; sister, Shirley Carper Clark (Paul); and many loving nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Roy B. Carper and his wife, Lorraine.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to Blue Ridge Hospice for their compassionate and wonderful care given to Jean.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jean’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.