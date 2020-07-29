Jean Elizabeth Grim, 93, of Clear Brook, died Sunday July 26, 2020 in her residence.
She was born July 6, 1927 in Winchester, the daughter of Howard and Lulabell Scruggs.
She was married to Robert Ralph Grim. Mr. Grim preceded her in death.
She was a member of Winchester Church of God and the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW.
Professionally, she owned Jean's Clothing Store.
She is survived by her children, Betty Eck and her husband Thomas of Mount Vernon, AR, Ralph Grim and his wife Dee, Jeanne Fox and her husband Michael all of Clear Brook; five grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
A service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester with Pastor Darrell Waller officiating.
Burial will be in Green Hill Cemetery, Stephens City.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the funeral chapel.
