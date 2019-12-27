Jean Elizabeth Ritter Shull
Jean Elizabeth Ritter Shull, 91, of Winchester, Virginia, died Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Evergreen Health & Rehab Center in Winchester.
She was born January 2, 1928 in Winchester, the daughter of Hector Bell Ritter, Sr. and Nannie Virginia Barr Ritter. She was a member of Braddock Street United Methodist Church, and retired from C & P Telephone , AT& T as a telephone operator.
She married John Edward Shull September 17, 1948 in Winchester. He preceded her in death December 26, 2012.
Jean is survived by a brother H.B. Ritter, Jr. and two sisters, Nancy R. Kern and Peggy R. Pangle all of Winchester, VA and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Thursday January 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum with The Rev. Jay Kelchner officiating.
