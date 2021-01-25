Jean Fisher
Jean Fisher, age 78, a resident of Strasburg, VA, formerly of Winchester, VA went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 14, 2021 with her daughters by her side.
A funeral service for Jean will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Stover Memorial Chapel with Rev. David Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Tuesday one hour prior to the service.
Jean started her journey through life on November 7, 1942, the daughter of the late Violet Redman Rose. She spent her younger years in the care of her aunt, Adena Tingler and late maternal grandparents Jacob and Etta Redman.
She graduated from Boiling Springs High School with top honors. She attended Lincoln Memorial University and finished her education at Shenandoah College and Conservatory of Music with a degree as a Registered Nurse.
Through her adult life Jean worked many jobs beginning as a waitress, then as a highly successful sales rep, then the owner for several years of the Dinosaur Land Restaurant. She spent her final 40 years with much pride as a registered nurse.
Although she took great pride in her professional career, she felt her greatest accomplishment in life were her children, Randy Fisher, Lisa Gum, Vicki Pope and the late Jamie Fisher during her 20 years of marriage to John “Jack” Fisher.
In addition to her children and aunt Adena, she is survived by her sister Sharon Leitch. She leaves to cherish her memory, her grandsons, Curtis Gum, Kevin, Matthew, and Travis Fridley. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents and son, Jamie, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Donna Dressler and Paula Dawes and her grandsons, Michael Fisher and Mark Gum.
