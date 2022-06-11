Jean H. Shepherd
Jean Howard Shepherd, 86, of Bluemont, Virginia, died Thursday, June 9, 2022 in the Winchester Medical Center. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Mrs. Shepherd was born June 8, 1936 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of the late Bud Carroll and Edith Smallwood Carroll Lafollette.
Along with her husband she owned and operated J & J Store in Clarke County and also owned and operated Doodle’s Place in Augusta, West Virginia.
She married James “Doodle” Clayton Shepherd on May 29, 1959 in Clarke County, Virginia. Doodle died on July 26, 2019.
Surviving are a three daughters, Sherry Goelich of Panama City Beach, FL, Theresa Pierce of Berryville, VA, and Angie Michael of White Post, VA; two sons, Terry Carroll of Madison, MS and James Allen Shepherd of Bluemont, VA; a sister, Mary Messner of Fredericksburg, VA; a brother, Jerry Lafollette of Winchester, VA; 20 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter.
A daughter, Penny Jenkins, a son, Robert Shepherd, six sisters and a brother preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 P. M. Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville and a funeral service will follow at 2:00 P. M. with Rev. Karen Adams officiating. Burial will be private. A gathering will be held immediately following the service at the Berryville VFW until 5:00 P. M.
Memorial contributions may be made to Providence Chapel Church, Attn: Susan Jennings, 27 Providence Lane, Bluemont, VA 20135.
