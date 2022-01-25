Jean Henry Mitchell (January 18, 1928 – December 31, 2021)
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Jean Mitchell passed away on the last day of 2021. She grew up in Washington, DC, and attended Theodore Roosevelt High School in the Petworth neighborhood. After graduating, Jean married Thomas Joel Mitchell (from Oklahoma) and, with her growing family, moved around to serve her husband’s Methodist Church parishes in Maryland, Ohio, West Virginia, and Virginia. In 1963, Jean and Tom settled in Berryville, VA and built the home where she would live for over 50 years.
Jean was a woman of faith and family who was known for her generous and kind heart. She gave more than she ever received. For 27 years she worked for the Clarke County school system, serving as Clerk of the Board and Director of Finance. She was a gardener who loved spring flowers and summer vegetables; an amazing cook who whipped together large family dinners with deceptive ease; and a dedicated community and church volunteer. She loved being with children, and she supported children’s causes to help them get a good start in life. Jean was also fond of animals and had a multitude of pets that brought her much joy throughout her life.
Her grandchildren’s fondest memories of their Gram were ones that were simple: going up to the farm, working in the garden, having a large supper with homemade pie and ice cream, and, in summer, visiting the Clarke County Fair. Jean’s life was a lesson for many on how to make the world a better place by being genuine, loving, and kind.
She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Joel Mitchell Sr. She is survived by immediate family including her children: Thomas Mitchell (Ashburn, VA), Cary Mitchell (Bedford, TX), Carol Whitacre (Tulsa, OK), and Joanne Mitchell (Decatur, GA); 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren, as well as by other dearly loved ones whom she recognized as family. She will be missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice.
