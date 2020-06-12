Jean Henshaw
Jean Turner Henshaw, 77, of Winchester, VA, departed this life to be with her Lord on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Jean was born in Winchester, VA in 1942, the third child of Burley Chester Turner and Tressie Ann Alt Turner.
Jean graduated from James Wood High School in 1961. Though she worked many part-time retail jobs throughout her life, her main occupation was a homemaker, of which she was most proud.
Jean married Gary Preston Henshaw on December 13, 1964, at Calvary Church of the Brethren. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who always put others’ needs before her own. She was a very family-centered woman who enjoyed cooking and baking, traveling and spending time with her family and friends.
A lifetime member of Calvary Church of the Brethren, she was actively involved in various committees and classes, including the Homebuilders class. Her passion was for serving and she excelled in this area in the church by heading up the Fellowship Committee for several years. Through all these endeavors, she truly demonstrated a servant’s heart.
She is survived by her sons, Mike (Mimi) and Brian (Kelly), and five grandchildren (Jacob, Luke, Hannah, Dane, and Sam). Her surviving siblings include Paul Turner, Dewey Turner (Ann), and Sister-in-Law Debbie Turner. Jean is preceded in death by her husband Gary, her parents, and her brother, James Turner and sister in law, Pat Turner.
Friends may call at Jones Funeral Home on Pleasant Valley Rd on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. A private funeral service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 with Pastor Jonathan Martino officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Church of the Brethren Helping Hand Fund, 578 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, VA 22602 or to Stephens City Fire and Rescue, 5346 Mulberry St., Stephens City, VA 22655.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
