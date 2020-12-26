Jean Rinker Taylor, age 93, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 in Evergreen Nursing and Rehab.
Jean was born in 1927 in Middletown, Virginia, the daughter of the late Harry B. Sr. and Luella S. Rinker. Jean was a graduate of Stephens City High School, Class of 1946. She worked at Rhodes Drug Store, Royal Jewelers, and as a credit clerk at Winchester Medical Center retiring after 21½ years of faithful service. After retiring Jean worked at Bonanza Restaurant and then at F&M Bank (BB&T). Jean was a member of Burnt Presbyterian Church, Winchester Volunteer Rescue Squad Women's Auxiliary, Women of the Moose, Chapter #1367, Women's Auxiliary of the Virginia State Horticultural Society, Women's Civic League, Christian Women's Club and the Business Women's Professional Club.
Jean is survived by her nieces Donna, Diane, Angela, and Tonya; nephew, Dr. H. Bruce Rinker, Ph.D., brother, Harry Rinker, Jr. (Ruth); sisters-in-law, Arvilla Rinker and Alice Rinker; and many great nieces and great nephews.
Along with her parents, Jean is preceded in death by a sister, Elsie L. Rinker and brothers, Kenneth and Jacob Rinker.
A visitation will be held on Monday, December 28th beginning at 11:00 am at Omps, South Chapel with a service immediately following the visitation at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Scott Orndorff officiating. Interment will be Private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean's memory to Burnt Presbyterian Church, 168 Burnt Church Road, Winchester, Virginia 22603 or South End Fire Company, 17 West Monmouth Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
