Jean Taylor Sowers, 91, of Winchester died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in her residence.
She was born in Grimes in Frederick County, VA October 15, 1928 the daughter of H. Brooke and Stella Gordon Taylor.
She married Robert W. Sowers April 12, 1955. Mr. Sowers preceded her in death.
She was a lifelong member of White Hall United Methodist Church where she served in many different ways, the Clearbrook Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and she volunteered for the Frederick County Fair.
Professionally, she had worked for the Olde Stone Inn, The Big Cone, and North Western Workshop. She will be remembered as a loving mother who cared for her special needs son.
She is survived by her children, John Sowers of New Market and Nancy Sowers of Winchester, and a brother, Herbert Taylor of Winchester.
Her brother, Jim Taylor and step-sisters, Louise Rentch, and Margaret Laise preceded her in death.
A service will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorials may be made to White Hall United Methodist Church 3265 Apple Pie Ridge Winchester, VA 22603.
