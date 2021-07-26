Jean Vernell Philpott Eaton, 95, of Stephenson, VA. passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Homewood in Williamsport, MD.
Born January 26, 1926 in Oranda, VA she was the daughter of the late Rev. Robert L. Philpott and Vera Harrell Philpott.
She is survived by a daughter, Claudia Zust, of Inwood, WV.
She was of Protestant faith.
She retired from Victor Products of Hagerstown, MD where vending machines were made. She loved making crafts and shopping for antiques which were prominently displayed in her home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, of 69 years, Claude "Bob" Eaton; two sisters, Blondell Borden, and Marjorie Butler; two brothers, Robert Philpott, Jr., and George Philpott; and son-in-law, Ralph Zust.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Rosedale Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Jim Johns, Interim-Supply-Pastor of Tuscarora Presbyterian Church officiating.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Homewood at Williamsport, 16505 Virginia Avenue, Williamsport, MD, 21795.
