Jeanette Irene Pugh Jeanette Irene Pugh, 82, of Winchester, VA, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, peacefully at her home.
Jeanette was born in 1940 in Bloomery, WV, the daughter of the late Leslie and Millie Kerns. She attended Hayfield Assembly of God Church. Jeanette worked and retired from Kingsdown Mattress Factory. She loved her dog, Emma, and cat, Tiger, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She married Ernie Roy Pugh Sr. on October 29, 1955, in Hagerstown, MD. Ernie preceded her in death in 2012.
Jeanette is survived by her daughters, Robin Shillingburg (Roy) of Bunker Hill, WV, Debra Baker (James) of Gore, VA; son, Earnest Roy Pugh Jr.; grandchildren, Mindy Dawson, James Baker III, Kenneth Shillingburg and Mandy Stump; eight great-grandchildren, and brother, Donald Kerns (Viola).
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernie; daughter, Judith Pugh; sisters, Mary Clark (Robert), Charlotte Chamberlain (John); brothers, Glenwood Kerns (Maryanne) and Roger Kerns (Sharon).
A visitation will be Sunday, October 30, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day, Monday, October 31, 2022, at 11am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Ebenezer Church Cemetery, Gore, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jeanette to: Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 221 Gainesboro Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
