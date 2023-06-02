Jeanette Stivers Baccary
Jeanette Stivers Baccary, 86, of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 29, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Jeanette was born June 20, 1936, in Annapolis, MD, to the late Robert Lee and May Bell Smith Walker. She worked for the Office of Emergency Preparedness and the Bureau of Census, where she earned the Bronze Medal Award for considerable initiative and achievement for her work in the Department of Commerce emergency readiness program. She helped found the Winchester School of Dance in 1978 and was recognized in 2011 by the Centre of Dance for her lifetime support of the arts and the youth in the community. She married James C. “Jim” Baccary Sr. on August 20, 1988. She was a member of the Opequon Presbyterian Church and was very devoted to her family.
She is survived by her children, Mark E. Stivers (Pamela) of Winchester, Sharon S. Boyd (Brett) of Winchester, and James C. “Jay” Baccary Jr. (Kathy) of Winchester; grandchildren, Robert Baccary (Lauren), Joseph Baccary, Brittany Swiger (Adam), Charles DeFreitas (Johnathan), Benjamin Stivers, Ethan Stivers (Brittany), and Samuel Stivers; great-grandchild, Lillian Swiger; brother, Gene Walker; and sister, Louise Galvash.
Along with her parents, Jeanette is preceded in death by her husband, James Baccary Sr.; brothers, Lee Walker and Robert Walker; and sisters, Virginia Snapp and Elinoer Lingo.
The family will receive friends Monday, June 5, 2023, at Opequon Presbyterian Church from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. A celebration of life will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor David Whitt officiating. Entombment will take place at Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
