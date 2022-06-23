Jeanne E. Pipes
Jeanne E. Pipes, 93, of Stephens City, died Sunday, June 19, 2022.
Mrs. Pipes was born September 25, 1928, in Winchester, the daughter of the late John and Nora Henderson Thornton.
She married Robert F. Pipes September 4, 1948, in Winchester. Mr. Pipes preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Lawrence Fulton Pipes of Abilene, KS, Michelle Pipes of Swampscott, MA, Jefferey A. Pipes of Enterprise, KS, and Robert Alexander Pipes of Stephens City; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Malone, Phyllis Walter, and Johan Coates.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Angela Bennett officiating. Burial will be private.
