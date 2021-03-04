Jeanne Marie McFarland
Jeanne Marie McFarland, 94, formerly of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Richmond, Virginia; Columbia, Maryland; and Purcellville, Virginia died Friday, November 6, 2020. Mrs. McFarland was a long-time resident of the Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury in Winchester, VA.
Jeanne Marie Erskine/McFarland was born November 20, 1925 in Mobile, Alabama. She was the daughter of the late Charles A. Erskine, who was a two-term Indiana state senator, and the heir of the Aiken-Erskine Mill in Evansville, Indiana. Her mother, Lucille Aubuchon Erskine was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. Jeanne had one sister, Barbara Erskine Lents, and the Erskine family resided in Biloxi, Mississippi.
After more than 35 years in the insurance industry advancing through higher levels of responsibility, Mrs. McFarland retired in 1986 as a Vice President with Cigna Corporation as Director of Commercial Underwriting. After a short break from work, she then joined the Armfield, Harrison, and Thomas Insurance Agency in Leesburg, VA, establishing their Commercial Insurance Unit and working for an additional 8 years before retiring again.
Jeanne was the well-loved mother of Magdalene Colleen Schram of Lansdowne, Virginia. She is also survived by her granddaughter Kirsten Smith and her husband Philip; three great-grandchildren, Megan, Connor, and Liam Smith; of Great Falls, Virginia, and her niece, Marcia Trzebiatowski, husband Alex, grandnieces Tracy and Kelly, and nephews, Charles, Warren, and Glenn Lents.
Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Leesburg, Virginia and a service will be determined by the family at a later date.
Condolences can be received by mail to Magdalene Colleen Schram 1123 Edward Drive Great Falls, VA 22066.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Homes, Winchester.
