Jeanne S. Hughes, 91 of Winchester, Virginia passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at The Retreat at Berryville.
Mrs. Hughes was born in 1928 in Honesdale, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Scott. She graduated from Easton High School and Webber College in Babson, Florida. Mrs. Hughes was most proud of being an accomplished pianist in high school and college where she played in musical productions, orchestra and bands playing music of the era. She was a member of the Christian Science Church of Winchester, Virginia and the organist for many years. She was also a past member of the Winchester Civic League and participated with Meals on Wheels. Mrs. Hughes took great pleasure in gardening, which was reflected in the beauty of her home. She was an avid golfer, as was her husband. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Her husband, W. Stewart Hughes Jr., whom she married on August 4, 1948, preceded her in death in 1992.
Surviving is daughter, Carol Causa of Ashburn, Virginia and a son Scott Hughes (Kimberley) of Loganville, GA. Grandchildren; Lori Causa Snyman of New York, New York, Jill Causa of Reston, Virginia, Timothy Causa of Reston, Virginia, Brandon Hughes of Winchester, Virginia, Whitney Hughes of Atlanta, Georgia, Andrea Hughes of Atlanta, Georgia and Carly Hughes of Loganville, Georgia. Great Grandchildren; Niall Dickens, Jack Anthony Causa and Camden Curran.
Along with her parents and husband, Mrs. Hughes was preceded in death by a son, William “Bill” Hughes.
A visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A Memorial Service will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. with Pastor Alan Morrison officiating.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.