Jeannette E. “Jeannie” Alexander (Racey)
Jeanette Elizabeth Alexander, 97, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Spring Arbor in Winchester.
Jeannie was born in 1926 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Raymond Mitchell Racey Sr. and Ola Mae Racey (Rosenberger). She graduated from Madison College (currently James Madison University) with a bachelor’s degree in education and retired from Frederick County Public Schools after spending over 30 years teaching. Jeannie also taught in Loudoun County and Winchester City schools. She was a life-long member of Mt. Pleasant/Lamps United Methodist Church. Jeannie was a hand quilter, baker and loved to garden; she was famous for her pole lima beans. She sang in the church choir and was an avid reader, especially her bible. Faith and family were foremost in her life. Jeannie was also a Sunday school teacher who loved kids.
She married James Edward Alexander on November 24, 1949, in Winchester. He preceded her in death in April of 2011.
Jeannie is survived by her daughter, Kathryn E. Alexander; son, James D. Alexander; sister, Ann Butler (Benny) and brother, John Racey.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; sisters, Hazel Myrick, Martha Wakeman, Mildred Georger, Naomi Middleton; brothers, Raymond Racey, Jr., Franklin Racey, Joseph Racey; Charles Racey and Loris “Jack” Racey.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 11am with a service to follow at 12pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Officiating will be Pastor Mike Pettry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jeannie to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Mt. Pleasant/Lamps UMC, 1800 Wardensville Grade, Winchester, VA 22602.
The family would like to thank Blue Ridge Hospice, the staff at Spring Arbor and all those who brightened Jeannie’s days.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.