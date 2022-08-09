Jeannette M. Dennis
Jeannette Moreland Dennis, 84, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, died Sunday, August 7, 2022, in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Dennis was born September 8, 1937, in Clarke County, Virginia daughter of the late Lewis Moreland and Minnie Jane Moreland.
She was co-owner of a painting and wallpapering company.
Her husband Donald Dennis, and daughters, Debra Brill and Sue Travers preceded her in death.
Surviving are a son, Loring Cain, Jr. of Winchester, VA; a daughter, Lynda Turner of Hedgesville, WV; son, David Dennis of Shippensburg, PA; three sisters, Carol Ashby of Martinsburg, WV, Viola Kniceley of Louisville, CO, and Judy Nelson of Arlington, VA; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 P. M. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Brill, Cody Hoffmaster, T. J. Horner, Jake Turner, Ethan Turner, and Billy Hayes III.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
