Jeannine Ruth (Postma) Gowdy, of Berryville Virginia went home to be with the Lord on 25 January 2020 after a long battle with Ovarian Cancer.
Jeannine was born in 1961, Grand Rapids, Michigan, the daughter of Sidney Postma Jr., and Helen Postma.
She is survived by her mother Helen, (4) four brothers, Steve, Scott, Tim, Joel and (1) one sister Emily.
Jeannine accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age. Her work at Grace Adventures enabled many boys and girls to turn their lives over to Jesus Christ. She was a member of Valley Bible Church and enjoyed singing about God’s Grace. Jeannine taught high school science and was much loved by her students.
Jeannine was married to Timothy E. Gowdy of Berryville, Virginia for 30 years and they had (3) three daughters, Ellen Joy (Gowdy) Tedrow, Anna Elizabeth (Gowdy) Whitehead and Marylee Faith Gowdy.
A celebration of what God has done in Jeannine’s life will be held at Valley Bible Church, 578 Double Church Road, Stephens City, Virginia 22655 on 1 February 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to “The Gowdy Webb Scholarship Fund”, at Grace Christian University, https://gracechristian.edu/giving/ click on Memorial, type; Jeannine Gowdy, Gowdy — Webb Scholarship.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA. To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
