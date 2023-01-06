Jefferson Davis Murphy Harrold Jefferson Davis Murphy Harrold, 55, of Winchester, VA, went home to Jesus Wednesday, December 28, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
Jefferson was born May 26, 1967, in Winchester, the son of the late Charles L. Harrold and Patricia Wolverton Weathers. He graduated from Strasburg High School. He was a skilled welder during his working years and he enjoyed rooting for the Miami Dolphins. He is survived by his sister, Madoline Foltz of Baldwin, MD, and her children; a number of aunts, uncles and cousins; and a few close friends.
All services will be private.
