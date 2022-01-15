Jeffery Allen Grim, 59, of Dandridge, TN, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Tennova Hospital.
Jeff was born in 1962 in Winchester, VA, to Connie R. Grim and the late Lyle Robert Grim Sr. He is a graduate of James Wood High School and worked as a dock worker for Estes Trucking. Jeff loved NASCAR; his favorite driver was Chase Elliott. He loved running the streets of Gatlinburg, TN, and going to the moonshine bar. He loved to cook and listen to country music. Jeff was a hard worker, loved his family and never met a stranger. He will be missed by family and friends.
He married Debbie Catherine Brill on July 25, 1987, in Winchester, VA.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Debbie; daughters, Holly Nichole Grim of Dandridge, TN, and Faith Noel Janszen (J.P.) of Jefferson City, TN; sons, Jeffrey Mark Allen Grim (Ashley) Kodak, TN, Steven Michael Grim (Audrey) of Stephens City, VA, and Robert Franklin Grim of Dandridge, TN, plus nine grandchildren and one on the way.
He is preceded in death by his father and brothers, Lyle Robert Grim Jr. and Terry Lynn Grim.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day, Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 11am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. The family request casual wear for the visitation and service.
