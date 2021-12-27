Jeffery Allen Lynn, 59, of Winchester, VA passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Jeff was born in 1962 in Winchester, VA to the late George, Jr. and Katherine Lynn. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1981 and served our country in the United States Navy. Jeff spent his career in the Navy as a non-commissioned radioman. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church. Jeff’s big heart had him donating to various food banks, shelters or anyone in need. Jeff loved Sci-Fi, Rock ‘N Roll, western movies, bull riding and professional wrestling. He was also a Seattle Seahawks football fan.
Jeff is survived by sisters, Penny R. Miller (Richard) of Apopka, FL, Dorothy R. Cook (Ken) of Salem, VA and Mary K. Lynn of Winchester, VA; brothers, George A. Lynn (Robin) of Winchester, VA, James A. Lynn of Winchester, VA and Keith T. Lynn (Tammy) of Gore, VA; many nieces and nephews, his canine companion, Prince; and his bird, Congo.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 6-8 pm with a service the following day, Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 11 am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America, 801 18th ST NW, Washington DC 20006.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
