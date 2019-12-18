Jeffery Scott Puffinburger
Jeffery Scott Puffinburger, of Clear Brook, VA passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his home.
He was born on July 13, 1964 in Winchester, VA; the son of Lawrence William Puffinburger and Dorothy Elizabeth Haines Miller.
Along with his mother, Dorothy, Jeffrey is survived by his step father, Greg Miller; brothers, Randy, Brian, Keith and Kevin Puffinburger and sister, Donna Moreland.
He was preceded in death by his father and brothers, Larry and Danny Puffinburger.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening, December 20, 2019 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made toward the funeral expenses in care of Jones Funeral Home, 228 South Pleasant Valley Rd, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
