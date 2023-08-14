Jeffrey Alan Barr
Jeffrey Alan Barr, 63, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at his home.
Jeff was born in 1959 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late James and Dorothy Barr. He was a graduate of James Wood High School and retired from Al Shirley and Son, Inc. Jeff loved hunting, car shows and watching NASCAR while cheering on Joey Logano. He also loved his green 93 Dodge W350 pickup truck.
He is survived by his sister, Linda Feltner (Mark); brother, David Barr; friend, Patricia Scott, and his beloved cat, Pumpkin.
Jeff is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, James Robert and Thomas Clinton Barr.
All services for Jeff will be private.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.