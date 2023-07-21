Jeffrey Calvin Martin Sr.
Jeffrey Calvin Martin Sr., 59, of Linden, VA, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at his home.
Jeffrey was born in 1964 in Indianapolis, IN, the son of Mary Martin and the late J.C. Martin. He served our country in the United States Marine Corps. Jeffrey received multiple associate’s degrees in computers, communications and electronics from Vincennes University in Indiana. He worked as a web developer for NeosTEK in Arlington, VA. Jeffrey had 5 loves in his life, family, woodworking, photography, Star Trek and conservative politics.
He is survived by his wife, Lucinda, whom he married on October 14, 2006; daughters, Kayla Hargaden, Sarah Paez (Art), Erin Webster; sons, Jeffrey C. Martin II (Heather), Christopher Martin, Adam Jolliff; six grandchildren; sisters, Patricia, Vickie, Deborah, Martie; brothers, Jimmy, Terry Wayne, Michael, Ricky and Scott.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father and brothers, Larry and Ronnie.
A service will be held for Jeffrey on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 6pm at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with a one-hour visitation prior. Burial will be on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 3:30pm in West Newton Cemetery in West Newton, IN.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.