Jeffrey Dean Childs
Jeffrey Dean Childs, 59, of Berryville, Virginia, passed away April 13, 2023, after a lengthy and courageous fight with cancer. He was the son of the late Ashby (Ike) Childs and Elizabeth Buckner Childs.
Besides his mother he leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 27 years Patricia Wright Childs, daughter Deanna Posthumus (Garrett), son Hunter Childs (Nicole), stepdaughter Michelle Hoseley (Kenny), stepson Michael Bray, six
grandchildren, sister Vickie Constantino (Richard), brother Rick (Jan) and nephews Bryan Constantino (Earlene) and Adam Childs and niece Emily Childs Funkhouser.
Jeff worked as a self-employed painting and general contractor. He made many lasting friendships throughout his working career, as his expertise was highly sought after. He took great pride in his work and for that reason had many repeat clientele.
In his spare time he liked hunting, fishing, playing billiards, watching NASCAR, and cooking. Especially on his outdoor grill and smoker, fixing everything from brisket to oysters Rockefeller. He also enjoyed trivia night at various venues with his wife
and friends. His favorite vacation spot was Ocean City where he spent many happy times.
Jeff will be greatly missed by his family and friends and will always be remembered for his witty sense of humor and his generosity to others.
Per his request there will be no funeral service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
