Jeffrey Edward Kerns
Jeffrey Edward Kerns of Cross Junction, Va., unexpectedly passed away on April 24, 2022, in Winchester, Va. He had celebrated his 32nd birthday only days before. He was born on April 21, 1990.
Jeffrey was born in Winchester, Va., to Jeffrey W. Kerns of Cross Junction, Va., and his mother, Brenda R. Kerns of Bunker Hill, W.Va. Jeffrey graduated high school from Mountain View Christian Academy in 2008. Jeffrey received his certification in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning from Valley College in 2016. Most recently, Jeffrey was working with No Limit Communications. Jeffrey was an athlete and a true competitor at heart. He loved basketball starting at an early age and was a huge fan of professional wrestling. From online videogames to traditional lawn and backyard sports, Jeffrey would play them all. Among his favorite games was cornhole, and he considered himself a true king of the cornhole boards. Jeffrey had a real soft spot for friends and family. He could be so generous and kindhearted and felt nothing less than adoration for his grandparents. A fascination with technology and natural resourcefulness shaped his belief that anyone with access to Google could be the smartest person in the room.
Jeffrey is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Carolyn Kerns of Cross Junction, Va.
He is survived by his parents, Jeffery W. Kerns and Brenda R. Kerns; his sister, Heather K. Kelly, her husband, David, their children, Lucas, Caitlyn, Ian, and Zachary; aunt Kate Holthaus of Cross Junction Va.; maternal grandparents, Edward and Paulette Sigulinsky; his aunt and uncle, Barbara and Scott Newlin; and his cousin, Randy, whom Jeffrey saw as a brother.
A private service for family and close friends will be held at 106 Hyde Ct. in Stephens City, Va., from 2 to 3 PM on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
