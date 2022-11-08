Jeffrey H. Smelser
Jeffrey H. Smelser, 64, of Winchester, VA, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Jeff was born in 1958 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Roy and Ruby Jean Smelser. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1977, and a member of First United Methodist Church. Jeff retired from NALC Health Benefit Plan and during his retirement worked at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. He was the current President of Kiwanis Club of Winchester and for many years was an active member of the Boy Scouts as a Scoutmaster. Jeff was an avid duck pin bowler for many years and was in a bowling league at Pikeside Lanes in Inwood. He loved gardening, watching the snow fall, and Christmastime. Jeff was very involved and active in the lives of his grandchildren who he absolutely loved and adored. Jeff was the #1 Grandpa.
He married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth “Beth” Taylor, on June 21, 1981, in Winchester, VA.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Beth; daughter, Laura Elizabeth Axelson (John) of Traverse City, MI; son, Bryan Jeffrey Smelser (Amber) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Ivetta “Ivy” and Bodhi Axelson of Traverse City, MI, Alea Marco of Winchester, VA, and Avery Smelser of Winchester, VA; sisters, Sandi Morganthaler (Chaz) of Winchester, VA, Tiffany Smelser of Winchester, VA; brothers, Scott Smelser of Winchester, VA, and Chris Smelser (Irene) of Winchester, VA; as well as his beloved canine companion, Linus.
A gathering of friends and family will be Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 5pm to 7pm with a Celebration of Life at 7pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, 1260 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, VA 22602.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jeff to: Kiwanis of Winchester, PO Box 2591, Winchester, VA 22604.
