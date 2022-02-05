Jeffrey K. Stanton Jeffrey K. Stanton, age 61, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at his residence.
Jeffrey was born in 1960 in East Orange, New Jersey, the son of the late John Russell and Ilse Louise Stanton. Jeffrey earned a Master’s of Business Administration degree from Lehigh University in Pennsylvania. He worked as a consultant in finance and banking.
Jeffrey is survived by his brother, Stuart T. Stanton and his wife, LuAnn, of Leesburg, Virginia; niece, Brittany Stanton of Ashburn, Virginia; nephew, Matthew Stanton of Leesburg, Virginia, and his faithful, loving canine, Jenny.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, February 12th beginning at 1:00 PM with the service immediately following at 2:00 pm at Omps, South Chapel, 1260 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, Virginia 22602. Interment will be in Macedonia Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Jeffrey’s memory may be made to SPCA Winchester, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
